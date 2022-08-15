Citigroup Increases Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $16.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,894. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

