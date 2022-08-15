Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,748. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

