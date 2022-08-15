Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,093.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.3 %

CCHGY opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola HBC

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.