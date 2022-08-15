Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 297,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,466. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Columbia Care last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

