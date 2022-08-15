Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Columbia Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 297,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,466. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Columbia Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.