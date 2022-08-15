Comparing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 27.66% 6.69% 0.46% Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HSBC pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HSBC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 5 6 0 2.55 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HSBC and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $49.55 billion 2.76 $13.92 billion $3.35 10.03 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.50 $2.90 million $1.16 12.28

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HSBC beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

