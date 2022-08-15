COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

COMSW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,002. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

