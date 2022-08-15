Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Up 34.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 125,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 70,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Up 37.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

