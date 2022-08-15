CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,852,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.25. 37,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,261. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

