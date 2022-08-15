Cowen Increases Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $4.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.73.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,214. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.16 and a 200-day moving average of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

