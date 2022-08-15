Craig Hallum Increases XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
XPEL Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 245,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 209,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
