Craig Hallum Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $1.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,071,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,914.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,875,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,914.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,816,136 shares of company stock worth $21,223,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

