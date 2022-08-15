Cream Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $1.96 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.28 or 0.00084184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

