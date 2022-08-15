Cryptocean Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,054.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $50,054.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 74,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

