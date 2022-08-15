CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 383838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
CubicFarm Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
