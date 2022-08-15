Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.74. 825,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,635. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.26. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

