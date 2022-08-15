CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 4,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 816,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.28%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.