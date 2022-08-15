CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 2,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYAGF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 76. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Stories

