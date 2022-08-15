Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $823,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,740. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.70. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

