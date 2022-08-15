DAOventures Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,772.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. DAOventures has a market cap of $186,047.64 and $15,772.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

