David C. Rockecharlie Buys 18,516 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $491,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 322,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,786. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

