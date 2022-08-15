David C. Rockecharlie Buys 18,516 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $491,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
CRGY traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 322,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,786. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.