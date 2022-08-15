Dawson James Lowers SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $10.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 304.86% from the company’s previous close.
SRAX Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,311. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.60.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 129.60%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.