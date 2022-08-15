Dawson James Lowers SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target to $10.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 304.86% from the company’s previous close.

SRAX Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,311. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 129.60%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in SRAX by 107.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 1,258,976 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

