Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,420.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $115,420.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,217,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,918,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

