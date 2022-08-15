Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,151.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00016493 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $50.86 million and $61,151.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,402 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

