Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $139,664.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Dero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and $139,664.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00016641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,979.60 or 0.07983685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00172613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00259579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00676126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00568718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,765,773 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

