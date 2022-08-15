Desjardins Lowers Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target to C$142.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries stock remained flat at $90.61 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.79.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

