Desjardins Trims Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Target Price to C$1.45

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANPMF stock traded down 0.07 on Monday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. Andean Precious Metals has a 12-month low of 0.69 and a 12-month high of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.85.

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

