Desjardins Trims Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Target Price to C$1.45

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ANPMF stock traded down 0.07 on Monday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. Andean Precious Metals has a 12-month low of 0.69 and a 12-month high of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.85.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.