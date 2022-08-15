Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 41025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamcor Mining Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

