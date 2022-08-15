Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,748.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00009566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.56 million and $13,748.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,702,946 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.