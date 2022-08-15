DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 780,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.