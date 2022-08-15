Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.42% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $113,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,425 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

