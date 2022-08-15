Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $333,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,088,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,407,000 after purchasing an additional 230,004 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,945,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 180,333 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

