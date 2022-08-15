DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.44.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 93,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,104. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.