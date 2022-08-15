Dohj LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $42.82. 106,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,203. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Enbridge Dividend Information

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

