Dohj LLC Sells 277 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.