Don-key (DON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Don-key (DON) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $765,699.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00252604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,936,867 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.