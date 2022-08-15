Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 35,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 700,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 154.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

