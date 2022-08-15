Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,104,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 996,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

