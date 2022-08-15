Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $61.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

