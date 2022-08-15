EasyFi Trading Down 69.7% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $935,880.66 and approximately $62,819.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 69.7% lower against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

