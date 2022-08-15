ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECNCF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

ECN Capital Stock Up 7.4 %

ECNCF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

