Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 44,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Edesa Biotech

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

