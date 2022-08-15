Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,151.0 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EOPSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Electro Optic Systems has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

