Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

