Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

