Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Embark Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EMBK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Embark Technology Company Profile

Shares of EMBK stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

