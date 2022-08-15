Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

