Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.1 %

ENIC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.60. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 544,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 503,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 377,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.