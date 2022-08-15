Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,577,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.4 days.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 42,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

