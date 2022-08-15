Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $55,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 444,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,084,475. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

