Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 12.7%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,407,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insider Activity at Enhabit
Institutional Trading of Enhabit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
