Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 12.7%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,407,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In other news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $488,055.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

